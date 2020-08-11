Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Introduced with Dazzling Features

Xiaomi has officially introduced Mi 10 Ultra, perhaps the most ambitious smartphone of 2020 on its behalf. With 120X zoom and 120W fast charging features, the Mi 10 Ultra may be a preferred smartphone despite its high price.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi recently held a new event for its 10th anniversary, and the company’s new high-end smartphone Mi 10 Ultra was officially unveiled as part of the event.

With its hardware and design, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, which contains almost every feature you can expect from a high-end smartphone, may attract many Xiaomi fans, even if it is not a price / performance smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra design

The Mi 10 Ultra, which has a similar design language with the Mi 10 models introduced in February, has an edge-to-edge screen and a camera hole located in the upper left corner of the screen. The device meets the expectations compared to a high-end device in terms of screen / body ratio. In addition, let’s not go without saying that the device has a 6.67-inch, 120 Hz Full HD + OLED display.

When we turn the back of the Mi 10 Ultra, we see a quad camera setup vertically positioned in the upper left corner. At the top of this camera setup is a periscope camera with a metallic frame, and below it, wide-angle, telephoto and macro cameras.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra hardware

As we mentioned at the beginning of our article, the Mi 10 Ultra meets the expectations of consumers from a device in this segment as a high-end device and hardware. Mi 10 Ultra powered by Qualcomm’s most powerful processor available, Snapdragon 865 +; Adreno has 650 GPU, LPDDR5 16 GB RAM and 512 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

If we say Xiaomi exploded the actual bomb on the battery side with Mi 10 Ultra. The new Mi 10 Ultra has a very high fast charging capacity of 120W, and with this fast charging, the 4500 mAh battery is said to be fully charged in less than 20 minutes.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra camera

Mi 10 Ultra appears as an extremely ambitious device in terms of camera. The device, which has a 48-megapixel high-resolution main camera, has a 12 MP telephoto (2x optical zoom), a 48 MP second telephoto (5x optical zoom) and a 20 MP ultra wide angle camera. It should also be noted that there is a 20 MP selfie camera in the camera hole in front of the device.

According to Xiaomi’s statements, the periscope camera of the Mi 10 Ultra allows zooming up to 120 times. We have previously witnessed that the images are distorted at such high zoom rates, so it will be interesting to see what quality the Mi 10 Ultra will offer.



