Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra introduced: 120 Hz display, 120x zoom

After the rumors about the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, this Android phone finally became official. The company made the official announcement of this smartphone. Xiaomi announced the phone along with a press release and a series of tweets. The company gives the message that everything users imagine is included in the Mi 10 Ultra model.

The most prominent feature of the Mi 10 Ultra is its 120 watt fast wired charging support. Its 4500 mAh battery reaches 41 percent in just five minutes, according to Xiaomi claims. It reaches full occupancy in only 23 minutes. In addition, the Mi 10 Ultra model also includes 50 watt wireless charging support. This time, Xiaomi states that the battery of the phone will be fully charged with only 40 minutes of wireless charging.

For our 10th Anniversary, we've prepared some products tailored for this important moment! Meet the latest member of our #Mi10Series…#Mi10Ultra! #From10ToInfinity pic.twitter.com/qYBdAyJSLe — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) August 11, 2020

In addition, the Ultra model has an impressive camera unit. The system with 48 megapixel, 1 / 1.32 inch sensor size main camera has features such as 120x hybrid zoom and 8K video recording capability. There is also a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 128-degree viewing angle and a 12-megapixel portrait camera.

The 6.67 inch OLED screen is at the top level with 120 Hz refresh rate. Thanks to this high refresh rate, smoother animations and scrolling movements are offered compared to conventional 60 Hz screens. However, the battery can be consumed faster than normal. The phone has a Snapdragon 865 processor. We often see this processor in the fastest Android phones currently on the market.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra model goes on sale in China on August 16th. The price of the phone is 5299 yuan.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi introduced other devices. These include the 20W wireless charging mat, 55W wireless charging stand, the Redmi K30 Ultra with 33W fast charging support and 120Hz OLED display, the ultra-thin OLED TV named Mi TV Lux and the Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition GoKart.



