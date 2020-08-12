Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra: features of its most powerful version

Xiaomi is one of the manufacturers that brings out the most phones in the year, but this could be the one that by far. The Redmi family is growing by leaps and bounds, but the Mi series does not lose ground either, presenting increasingly competitive phones for users. This year we have seen the Mi10 and its variants, but the company had an ace up its sleeve: the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra.

This is the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

It is a fact that smartphone houses increasingly put more variants of a single terminal on the market. Let’s take Samsung for example, where the Galaxy S10 is accompanied by S10 Lite, S10 + and this year an S10 Ultra. Well, at Xiaomi they have decided that this year they are going to put all the meat on the grill with an enhanced version of their flagship that they have called Mi 10 Ultra.

The Chinese manufacturer has posted on its Twitter that the screen will have an AMOLED panel that spans 6.67 inches at a resolution of 1080×2400 with HDR 10+ and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also has a single 20 MPX selfie camera, but where it gives everything is in the rear sensors where we find a 48 MPX main sensor, a 20 MPX wide-angle, a 12 MPX portrait camera and a camera in a separate module. 8 MPX periscope and 120x magnification.

Inside we find details such as its ultra-powerful processor from the Qualcomm brand: the Snapdragon 865. In the details regarding RAM and internal space, the first will have an LPDDR5 format and the second will be a high-speed UFS 3.1 chip reading and writing. The configurations will be variable, starting from 8/256 GB as a minimum. Few more details can be discussed beyond the 4,500 mAh battery with mammoth fast charging of up to 120W and its graphite liquid cooling system.

Will the Mi 10 Ultra arrive in Europe?

Well, this is one of the great unknowns for all those who want to have the new Xiaomi terminal in their hands. The price would be around 700 euros to change in its 8/128 GB version and we would have to wait to know the details of when the terminal would launch it in Europe if it arrives.



