Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra features and price

Xiaomi Mi 10 ultra, one of the popular Xiaomi phones, draws attention with its technical features and price. So, what are the Xiaomi Mi 10 ultra features, how much is the price? Here are all the details you need to know about Xiaomi mi 10 ultra.

Xiaomi mi 10 ultra features

The device comes out of the box with screen gelatin. The 6.67-inch device with a resolution of 1080 × 2340 has an Oled display

The front camera is positioned on the screen in the form of a hole notch. The screen of the phone can reach 386 ppi with this size and resolution. In addition to all these features, the screen of the phone has features such as HDR10 +, 120 Hz refresh and 800 nit brightness.

Snapdragon 865 is included as the processor in the phone. This 8-core processor is in a very important position for the performance of the phone. The phone provides a high speed experience. Xiaomi Mi 10 ultra offers users 8 and 16 GB of RAM in 128 and 512 GB storage areas.

The device has a total of 5 cameras, 4 at the back and 1 at the front. The main camera of the smartphone has a resolution of 48 megapixels and an aperture of f / 1.9. Among the remaining cameras, the wide-angle camera has a resolution of 20 megapixels and f / 2.2 aperture, while the periscope camera that can zoom 120x has a resolution of 48 and a telephoto camera with a resolution of 12 megapixels. The phone has the best smartphone camera in the world and can also shoot 8K videos.

On the battery side of the phone, there is a 4500 mAh battery and the device is charged with a 120W adapter. In a short time like 35 minutes, the Xiaomi mi 10 Ultra is charged. In the connection part, the device has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC support.

Xiaomi Mi 10 ultra specifications

Screen size: 6.67 Inch

Internal Storage: 128 GB

Memory (RAM): 8 GB

Battery Capacity: 4500 mAh

Camera Resolution: 48 MP

Third Rear Camera

Screen Size: 6.67 Inch

Screen Technology: AMOLED

Screen Resolution1080 × 2340 (FHD +) Pixels

Screen Resolution Standard FHD +

Pixel Density 386 PPI

Screen Refresh Rate120 HzAspect Ratio 19.5: 9

Screen Durability Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Battery Capacity4500 mAh

Charge USB Type-C

Battery Technology: Lithium Polymer (Li-Po)

Fast Charging Power (Max.) 120 W

Wireless charging

Chipset: (Chipset) Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (SM8250)

CPU Frequency: 2.84 GHz

CPU Core: 8 Core

Length: 162.38 mm Width: 75.04 mm Thickness: 9.45 mm

Weight221.8 Grams

Color Options: White Translucent Black, Black4.5G and 5G

Xiaomi mi 10 Ultra price

The price of the device sold is around $ 1,000.