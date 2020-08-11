Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra destroyed DxOMark!

Xiaomi introduced its new flagship developed specifically for its 10th year of entry into the smartphone industry. With the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra camera, which has a high-end hardware, it has reached the top by overturning the DxOMark test.

Before going into the details, if we remember the camera features of the device: 48 Megapixel f / 1.9 aperture wide-angle main camera is accompanied by 48 Megapixel f / 4.1 periscope, 12 Megapixel f / 2.0 telephoto and 20 Megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle camera. The phone, which can record 24 FPS video in 8K resolution and 60 FPS in 4K resolution, has 5x optical and 120x digital zoom capability.

Xiaomi Mi 10 is on top with Ultra DxOMark score!

Mi 10 Ultra, which gets 130 points from DxOMark, is given 142 points for photography and 106 points for video shooting. The camera score of its closest competitor Huawei P40 Pro is 128. So the difference between the two devices is only two points.



In the tests conducted by DxOMark, it was stated that the main and telephoto cameras performed very well, while Xiaomi’s new flagship was distinguished from other phones by the ultra-wide-angle camera and the periscope camera that provides 5x optical zoom. It is stated that the 12mm ultra wide angle camera on the device surpasses the 13mm ultra wide angle camera on the S20 Ultra. It is stated that it performs well in auto focus.



