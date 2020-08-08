Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra camera features appeared!

The highly anticipated Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra will raise the bar with its camera. The Chinese manufacturer will push the limits of the flagship phone it will launch in its tenth year with the Ultra model. The rendered images and camera features of the highly anticipated Mi 10 Ultra have emerged. However, some features also became clear.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra camera and other features

Huawei P30 Pro, which was put on sale last year, shook the technology agenda with its 50X zoom feature. Xiaomi has also rolled up its sleeves for the feature that shows the potential of the camera of smartphones on the horizon. According to the resulting promotional image, the Mi 10 Ultra will have a 120X zoom feature. You can see the resulting promotional image of the device below.

On the back cover we see a setup consisting of a total of four cameras. In addition to the Ultra model, we can also see the other model with transparent cover. The front camera is expected to be located under the screen. Xiaomi could be the first manufacturer to launch this technology if it acts ahead of its competitors.

Analysts commented on the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra features as follows; The screen of the device will use AMOLED technology and will have a refresh rate of 120Hz. Of course, a flagship model will have an under-screen fingerprint reader. The battery will have a capacity of 4,500 mAh, wired 100W; wireless 55W current power will be allowed. This current will allow the battery to reach full capacity in about twenty minutes on cable charging.

The device will be powered by Snapdragon 865, this processor will be accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage.



