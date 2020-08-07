Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus to be official under a different name

Xiaomi will celebrate its 10th anniversary in the smartphone market next week. The company is expected to hold this celebration with two phone announcements. In the previous reports, it was stated that these phones will carry the names Mi 10 Pro Plus and Redmi K30 Extreme Comemorative Edition.

Lei Jun, the founder and president of the company, lifted the veil of mystery about new phones. Lei announced that the Mi 10 Pro Plus will be sold outside of China under the name Mi 10 Ultra. The name of the smartphone in China will be Mi 10 Supreme Edition.

According to the information provided by Lei Jun, there will be two different versions of the Mi 10 Ultra. One of these versions is expected to be exclusive to collectors and produced in limited numbers.

It is necessary to wait next week to learn the details about the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus, or Mi 10 Ultra.



