Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro + fastest charging phone

The Mi 10 Pro + phone, which may be launched soon by Xiaomi, should impress in terms of performance and fast charging. The smartphone appeared in leaks recently in China, which include a listing in the AnTuTu benchmark and details about the device’s Fast Charge system.

The Digital Chat Station profile, which is famous for leaking information about smartphones on the Weibo social network, revealed that the Mi 10 Pro + will be the best phone in the recharge segment in 2020. The source points out that the device will bring the fastest Fast Charge system of the year and will also feature support for high-speed wireless charging, as well as reverse charging.

In the middle of the month, a series of speculations pointed out that the firm is producing a cell phone with 100W fast recharge, which would be able to recharge a 4,000 mAh battery in just 17 minutes. While the rumors do not reveal what the smartphone would be, possibly the model in question is the Mi 10 Pro +.

AnTuTu performance

In addition to impressing in the recharge, the Xiaomi phone should also gain prominence in performance. According to Gizchina, the Mi 10 Pro + recently appeared in the AnTuTu benchmark with a high score of 687,422.

