Xiaomi Mi 10 is renewed! Here’s the new processor

We shared the video of Xiaomi’s new flagship Mi 11 out of the box. While the Xiaomi Mi 11, powered by the Snapdragon 888, has not yet been offered for sale in many countries, it turned out that the decision to renew the Xiaomi Mi 10 has been made.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 series currently consists of eight smartphones: Mi 10 5G, Mi 10 Pro 5G, Mi 10 Ultra, Mi 10T 5G, Mi 10T Pro 5G, Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi 10T Lite 5G and Mi 10i 5G. All models except the last three are powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor.

Snapdragon 870 processor Xiaomi Mi 10 is on the way

According to the information shared by sources close to the Chinese manufacturer, the arms have been rolled up for the Xiaomi Mi 10 powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor. The first phone powered by this processor was the Motorola Edge S, which was introduced in the past hours.

Snapdragon 870 can basically be seen as Snapdragon 865 ++. Because most of its features are taken from Snapdragon 865 Plus, but the operating speed of the main core is at 3.2 GHz.

OnePlus, Oppo, and iQOO have promised to launch Snapdragon 870 processor-powered phones, but not any. the date was not shared.