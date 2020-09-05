Xiaomi may release new version of Mi 10 Ultra

A new video shared on Twitter shows that Xiaomi would be planning to launch a new version of the powerful Mi 10 Ultra very soon, offering the same design and features, but presenting a major differentiator for consumers: the camera under the screen.

The feature will definitely not make Xiaomi a pioneer in this segment, as ZTE was the first company to adopt the technology in the newly launched Axon 20 5G, but it should warm up the market and take the industry where we always want it: a future without notch and stunning solutions to offer a front camera.

Xiaomi Under display Camera Phone, Rear Panel is same like Mi 10 Ultra, so it can be launching till Oct-Nov

Retweet Appreciated#Xiaomi #Mi10Ultra #UnderdisplayCamera@Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/qxvFcNdZU2 — Sahil Karoul (@KaroulSahil) September 4, 2020

The video in question was shared by Sahil Karoul on his Twitter account and shows the two versions of the Mi 10 Ultra side by side.

In the first few seconds, Sahil rotates the smartphone, proving that the back cover is identical to the model recently presented, and places a second Mi 10 Ultra on the side, reinforcing the identical screen with the main difference being the visibility of the front camera.

According to Sahil’s tweet, Xiaomi may present the Mi 10 Ultra with a transparent front camera between October and November this year, such information reinforces the suspicions and rumors that the Chinese manufacturer may launch the Mi 11 with camera under the screen.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

75.04 x 162.38 x 9.45 mm

6.67 inches – 2340×1080 px

Screen: 6.67 “AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 +, 1120nit

Built-in screen ultrasonic biometric sensor

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Liquid cooling with 8 temperature sensors

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Rear cameras:

48 MP with 1 / 1.32 “Quad-Bayer sensor, equivalent to 25 mm, f / 1.85, PDAF, OIS, EIS

12 MP tele, 1 / 2.56 “sensor, 50 mm eq. (2x optical), f / 2.0, Dual Pixel AF

48 MP tele periscope, 1/2 “Quad-Bayer sensor, 120 mm eq. (5x optical), f / 4.1, PDAF,

OIS, EIS, 120x ultra zoom

20 MP 128 ° wide angle, 1 / 2.8 “sensor, 12 mm eq., F / 2.2, PDAF

Macro photos up to 2.5 cm

LED Flash

Multispectral sensor for color temperature

Video up to 8K at 30 fps

Battery: 4,500mAh with 120W fast charge (full charge in 23 minutes), 50W wireless

charge (40 minute charge), 10W reverse charge.

Dimensions and weight:

162,38×75,04×9,45mm

Connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6



