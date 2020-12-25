Xiaomi may launch three foldable phones in 2021

Despite having tested a number of prototypes, Xiaomi has not yet entered the foldable cell phone market. Currently, Samsung, Huawei and Motorola dominate the segment with different approaches to the same technology.

Realizing that it may be “far behind” the competition, Xiaomi is expected to start moving in 2021. The information was confirmed by analyst Ross Young, who revealed that the Chinese intends to launch three foldable phones next year.

Xiaomi’s intention is to give consumers the power of choice. Thus, the brand will have a smartphone that folds inwards (similar to the Galaxy Fold), outwards (Mate X) and even shell shape (Motorola Razr).

By adopting all three approaches at the same time, Xiaomi hopes to grow rapidly in the foldable cell phone market. That’s because the Chinese manufacturer also wants to offer consumers its well-known cost-benefit.

According to XDA developers, MIUI 12 already cites a foldable cell phone. It was codenamed “Cetus” and should be released with a Snapdragon processor and a 108 MP main camera.

For now, Xiaomi remains completely silent on the matter. Even so, the company has a series of patents showing that it has the capacity to compete with the three manufacturers that currently dominate the folding segment.

Looking forward to the Chinese woman's debut in the foldable smartphone market?




