Xiaomi may launch spam call blocking app soon

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has approved a new patent that could result in a standardized and native call identification and blocking service on the company’s smartphones.

According to the website Gizchina, the patent is called “Method and device for blocking calls” and has a very objective operation. Every time the user receives a phone call, the service identifies the source of the call before you accept it. Interestingly, the request for this spam blocker was requested in 2014, but only approved this year.

If it is considered spam or malicious, it will be blocked automatically, giving the device owner the option to prohibit receiving calls from that number – a standard procedure for this type of service. For now, there is still no forecast for the novelty to actually become an application embedded in the company’s devices or the MIUI interface.



