Xiaomi May Launch MIUI 13 in June, But For Fewer Phones

Xiaomi: The launch of MIUI 13 could happen next month, according to information from China. According to details shared by the Sparrow News website, Xiaomi intends to present the new interface on June 25, but with considerably limited availability compared to previous versions of the software.

According to the information, the interface should only be launched for phones that came out after 2019. As a result, models like the Mi 9, Mi Mix 3 and Redmi Note 8 may not receive the MIUI 13.

Limited availability can mark a major shift for MIUI. Currently, Xiaomi’s interface is widely distributed to the brand’s handsets, including more basic phones and, in some cases, even with four years on the market.

Xiaomi has not officially commented on the matter and the information should be considered rumors. Although the presentation of the new MIUI is supposed to be scheduled for June 25, the trend is that the final version of the interface will only appear for more users in the second half of the year, with the arrival of Android 12.

MIUI 12.5

Currently, Xiaomi is releasing MIUI 12.5 for eligible smartphones. Introduced globally in February, the new version of the interface promises performance improvements and more freedom for the user, such as the possibility to uninstall some native applications.