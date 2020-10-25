Xiaomi makes MIUI 12 available for Redmi Note 9S

Xiaomi took the week to update several of its devices to MIUI 12, the manufacturer’s new interface announced in April. The most recent lucky winners were the Redmi Note 7, updated globally last Friday (23), and its successor Redmi Note 8T, which received the MIUI 12 also globally this Saturday (24).

The company is already preparing to update the next device with the arrival of the MIUI 12 for the European Redmi Note 9S this Sunday. The novelty was discovered by youtuber Andrei of the Linuxbrs channel, who published on his Instagram the information of the device already updated for the new interface. Therefore, it is expected that the global model will be the next to receive the update.

Although quite similar, it is important to remember that MIUI Global and European MIUI differ from each other, which is why the global variant of the Redmi Note 9S has not yet been updated. In a very brief way, the software offered in the European Union comes shipped with more features, in addition to eliminating part of the bloatware present in the global version of ROM, among other things.

The Redmi Note 9S completed seven months of existence since its global launch on Friday (23), and already has a successor being prepared by Xiaomi. The Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro are constant targets for leaks, with the most recent of them indicating the presence of 25W and 33W fast charging, respectively.

Technical specifications

Redmi Note 9S

76.68 x 165.75 x 8.8 mm

6.67 inches – 2400×1080 px

6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD + resolution

Hole notch display and Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Snapdragon 720G processor

Adreno 618 GPU

4 GB or 6 GB of RAM

64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory via MicroSD card

16 MP front camera

Four rear cameras:

48 MP main sensor

8 MP secondary sensor (119º ultra-wide)

5 MP sensor (Macro)

2 MP (depth) sensor

5,020 mAh battery with 18 W fast charge

Android 10 running under the MIUI 11 interface



