Chinese technology giant Xiaomi surprised the second day of the Mega Launch event with a logo change. The company unveiled its new logo design prepared by Haraken Tokyo for the first time.

On the first day of Mega Launch, the company introduced the flagship models Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Lite. In addition, Mi 11i, which was launched as the global version of the Redmi K40 Pro, and the new smart bracelet device Mi Band 6 were also announced. Since the company could not fit all of its products in an event, it made an announcement titled “One More Day” and asked its followers for another day.

Here is the new Xiaomi logo!

In the Mega Launch 2 event held on YouTube, Xiaomi started the day with its new logo signed by Haraken Tokyo. The renewed design attracted attention with its softer edges compared to the old logo. Apart from this, no changes were made regarding the font; the colors also remained the same.

Xiaomi’s new logo is as follows:

For those who do not remember, the old Xiaomi logo was as follows:

Regarding the renewed logo, Haraken Tokyo said that the company will now reach a more modern line. Expressing that they achieved an “endless look” thanks to the rounded corners, the designer stated that he displayed a sophisticated work based on mathematical calculations.

Initial reactions to the new logo on social media were mostly welcomed.

What are your views on the new Xiaomi logo? Do not forget to share your ideas in the comments.