Xiaomi Launches the NEOGEO Mini Game Console

Announced for the Asian market in March, the NEOGEO Mini game console is offered for sale in the global market with Xiaomi Youpin. The mini console will be out of the box with 40 nostalgic games.

SNK Corporation, a Japan-based game hardware and software company, has offered the NEOGEO Mini game console, which it previously announced to the Asian market in Xiaomi Youpin, in the international market.

NEOGEO Mini game console, a portable, miniature version of Atari machines, one of the most popular game equipment of the time, promises a nostalgic gaming experience on its small screen.

This is what the NEOGEO Mini game console looks like

Measuring 108x135x162mm and weighing 390g, the NEOGEO Mini game console focuses on mobility in general. The game console, which also has a fixed game controller in front of its 3.5-inch LCD screen, has a direction bar and a total of 6 keys.

As you can imagine, the NEOGEO Mini game console features nostalgic, old-style arcade games instead of modern, advanced games. The global version of the console, which will be available in all markets, includes 40 games internally.

The NEOGEO Mini game console, which will be available on the Xiaomi Youpin platform, has a retail price of $ 100. In addition, the $ 25 game handle is also provided free of charge with the console. However, selling is not yet clear whether presented and served in NEOGEO Mini Turkey.



