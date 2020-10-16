Xiaomi launches the Mi Smart Speaker in Spain

Having become the center of the low-cost home automation boom, a ‘smart speaker’ or smart speaker is the first step we can take to have a cyber-connected smart home.

The device becomes the center of everything, to which we give orders and which replicates them to a smart light bulb, a connected kitchen or our Amazon account. And therefore, its market is growing more and more.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker

After seeing this week the new Apple novelty in this regard with its HomePod Mini, a smaller version of the popular HomePod and at $ 99, Xiaomi has not waited long and wanted to move quickly. And just 3 days later, the popular Chinese brand today announced the arrival in Spain of Mi Smart Speaker, its first smart speaker for international markets.

With the built-in AI Google Assistant, Mi Smart Speaker allows users to make inquiries, enjoy entertainment content, plan the day, and control smart home devices, among other functions, all in hands-free mode. In addition, the Mi Speaker allows you to stream music from another smart device -a mobile, a tablet- through Chromecast.

Appearance, audio formats

Mounting 2 microphones and a 2.5-inch 12W speaker, the Mi Speaker has a metallic external finish and a minimalist design, and implements a simple touch panel and a ring of LED lights on top, whose notifications will vary in color in depending on the tasks being carried out. The device is also compatible with these audio formats:

– DTS

– HE-AAC

– LC-AAC

– MP3

– Vorbis

– WAV (LPCM)

– Opus

– FLAC with support for high resolution transmissions (24-bit / 96KHz).



