Xiaomi launches soap dish, speakers, lamp

Xiaomi made its products debut outside the smartphone market in India. An extensive product catalog, which includes smartwatch, smart speaker and even an automatic soap dish, is officially launched in India and marks a small expansion of the Chinese market.

Starting with the most conventional, the Mi Watch Revolve is Xiaomi’s smartwatch that is already on sale in the Chinese market, but has never reached other territories. The model is almost identical to the Amazfit GTR, being composed of the 1.39 ”OLED screen with 326 ppi density and battery that promises a whole week of autonomy. It will be sold for 9,999 Indian rupees (US $ 149).

Going to the varieties of Xiaomi that Brazil still does not know, Mi Athleisure Shoes is the sports shoes of the brand that describes itself as the “perfect partner for fitness”. The sneaker promises freshness ergonomics with flexible construction and good air circulation. In addition, it offers several color options and a comfortable grip with the so-called “memory foam”. It will be on the shelves for Rs. 1,499 ($ ​​20).

Another big announcement of the day is the Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser, Xiaomi’s automatic liquid soap dispenser. The device is an elegant decoration item for the bathroom and uses infrared presence detection to release soap without contact with the hand and almost instantly. There are 300 ml of capacity that, according to Xiaomi, yields about 375 cleanings – ideal for a constant personal hygiene routine, such as the current pandemic. Available for Rs. 999 ($ ​​14).

Traditional introductions include the Mi Smart Speaker, the Chinese smart speaker connected to Google Assistant and the Mi Smart LED Bulb smart lamp. The first one has a blue LED strip on the top and 12 W powered speakers in the 63.5 mm drivers, also compatible with stereo sound. On sale for Rs. 3,499 ($ ​​47).



