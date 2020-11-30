Xiaomi launches smart lock without handle

Xiaomi recently introduced yet another smart product: the electronic lock Aqara D100, which promises safety and speed in its operation. What draws the most attention, however, is the product design, which does not have a doorknob.

Despite the look that looks like a traditional lock, the product works in an automated way and only brings an opening for the user to pull the door. The handle was removed from the construction of the product to ensure faster opening of the door.

The smart lock uses a fingerprint reader and, as soon as the impression is recognized, the user can open the door. According to tests carried out with the device, the process takes less than a second.

The lock can also be unlocked with methods like password, NFC, smartphones and connected home system. In addition, the product has a security key to unlock the door in the event of a power failure.

High speed and plenty of battery

The high speed to unlock the door is possible thanks to the construction of the device. According to Gizchina, the Aqara D100 follows a different philosophy from other devices on the market and has the engine incorporated into the lock.

To ensure safety, the product uses a level C cylinder system in the lock. On the power side, the product comes with a battery that lasts up to 12 months and can be recharged via USB-C connection.

Availability

The Aqara D100’s smart lock is available for 1899 yuan, about R $ 1,538 in direct conversion to our currency. There is no information regarding the sale of the device to other countries, but Xiaomi is bringing more and more devices to markets such as Brazil.



