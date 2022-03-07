Xiaomi launches Redmi Smart Band Pro In Brazil for $120

Xiaomi started this Monday (7) sales of the Redmi Smart Band Pro bracelet in Brazil, which had been launched in China in November last year. The novelty is compatible with more than 100 physical exercise modes and adds a series of improvements and comes for $ 120.

With a design more similar to that of smart watches, escaping the thinner look of the Mi Band 6, Xiaomi’s new fitness bracelet has a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen in a rectangular shape, with 450 nits of brightness. The change allows you to view more items on the display and facilitates the control of functions, according to the manufacturer.

For exercisers, the wearable device supports 110 sports, helping to track calorie burn, workout duration and heart rate. It also has a water resistance of up to 5 ATM, allowing you to record activities done in the pool and on the beach.

24/7 heart monitoring is another highlight of the Redmi Smart Band Pro, displaying the collected data in easy-to-understand graphs. The device has an alert for heartbeats outside the safety zone, warning the user about the possibility of an abnormality that should be checked by a doctor.