Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G in China With New Processor

Xiaomi: The manufacturer Xiaomi presented on Wednesday (26) a new cell phone for the Chinese market. This is the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, yet another variant of the current family of the independent subsidiary Redmi focused on cost-effectiveness.

The conventional Redmi Note 10 Pro has been on the international market since March 2021 and arrived in Brazil two months later. But the Chinese version of the model brings radical differences in almost all technical specifications and even in the visual.

Everything has changed

In addition to support for fifth-generation mobile connectivity, the main novelty among the components is the change in the processor: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G chip comes out, and the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 enters.

The screen has also changed and is now a 6.67″ LCD panel with up to 120 Hz refresh rate. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, a tougher film than previous Corning standards. A double high set. JBL speakers are responsible for the audio.

Even the cameras were replaced, with the rear module having a sensor less than the international model. The lenses are 64 MP (main), 8 MP (ultra-wide) and 2 MP (macro). The selfie camera is 16 MP.

In addition, the model is sold with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, as well as a 5,000 mAh battery. Recharging was even faster thanks to the 67 W charger — according to the manufacturer, it is possible to reach from zero to 100% of battery in just 42 minutes.

Availability

The Chinese version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G will be sold from June 1st. There are three colors available: Magic Green (green), Moon Soul (white) and Star Yarn (black).

6 GB of RAM + 128 GB of space: ¥ 1,599 or R $ 1.3 thousand

8 GB of RAM + 128 GB of space ¥ 1,799 or R $ 1,500

8 GB of RAM + 256 GB of space ¥ 1,999 or R $ 1,700

For now, this new 5G version of Redmi Note 10 Pro is not expected to launch in other markets.