Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 10, 10 Pro and Pro Max

Xiaomi finally unveiled the Redmi Note 10 line, with three new smartphones, in an event held this Wednesday (4) in India. The launch was broadcast on the brand’s Twitter channel.

The event presented the models of the line: Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max. The three have a super AMOLED screen, fast loading and Qualcomm processors.

Redmi Note 10

The Note 10 model has a 5,000 mAh battery, supporting 50% faster charging than its predecessor, the Redmi Note 9. Official figures show that the Redmi Note 10 takes just 25 minutes to charge 50% of the battery. The processor is Snapdragon, with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage.

The model has an extra-thin bezel – the phone weighs only 180g – with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen and FHD + resolution. The camera set has a design similar to the previous models of the brand, with three lenses. The main is 48 MP and the secondary is 8 MP, with options for macro and depth effects.

The Redmi Note 10 has stereo speakers and the fingerprint functions on the side and facial unlock are still available. The 64 GB model is expected to hit the market at a price of 11,999 rupees (about R $ 940, in the current conversion) and the option with 128 GB will cost 13,999 rupees (about R $ 1,096).

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max

Both the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max models have a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, with FHD + resolution and less power consumption. Both have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage.

The camera is one of the great differentials of the Pro Max. The model has a 108 MP lens, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 64 MP main sensor. The other lenses share the same settings, with macro and depth functions, and the front camera has 16 MP. Both models offer IP52 certification, Android 11 system, 5020mAh long battery and, unlike Note 10, do not have a fingerprint on the side, as they have a sensor under the screen.

The models are available in Gradient Bronze, Glacier Blue and Onyx Gray. Redmi Pro and Redmi Pro Max prices range from 15,999 rupees (R $ 1,235) to 21,999 rupees (R $ 1,698). In India, the line will be available next Monday (8), on the AliExpress website, but there is still no forecast for its launch in Brazil.