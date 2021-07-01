Xiaomi Launches Pro X15 Gaming Notebook With OLED Screen and RTX 30 GPU

Xiaomi’s notebook line was reinforced with the launch of the Mi Pro X 15 this Wednesday (30), in China, which focuses on high performance. The model features Windows 10 Home and 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake processors.

One of the attractions is the 15.6-inch Super Retina OLED screen, 3.5K resolution (3456 x 2160 pixels) and up to 600 nits of brightness. The processing can be done by an Intel Core i5-11300H chipset (up to 4.4 GHz) or an Intel Core i7-11370H (up to 4.8 GHz).

In the version with Core i5, we have 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, while the variant with i7 comes with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD. In either case, the graphics card can be NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TI with 4GB, but there is a more basic option.

The Mi Notebook Pro X 15 has a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, backlit keyboard and autonomy of up to 11.5 hours, according to the manufacturer. Also regarding the battery, the power supply is compatible with 130W fast charging, guaranteeing 50% of the charge with just 25 minutes in the socket.

Connections and other highlights

Xiaomi’s new laptop features USB-C, USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1 and Thunderbolt 4 ports. It also supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and P2 connector for headphone and microphone. DTS audio system with Harman speakers and webcam with a resolution of 720p are also present in the device, which weighs 1.9 kg.

As for the price of Mi Notebook Pro X 15, the values ​​start at 7,999 yuan, equivalent to R$ 6,100 at the current price. The product will go on sale in China from July 19 and, for now, there is no forecast for launch in other markets.