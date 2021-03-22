Xiaomi launches Poco F3 and X3 Pro; see specifications

Poco officially announced, at an event this Monday (22), the launch of the F3 and X3 Pro. While the first is an option for the gamer market, the second is an evolution of the X3 NFC, which was launched last year.

The gaming model of the Xiaomi subsidiary will be launched with prices starting at 349 euros (about R $ 2,200 in direct conversion) and 299 euros in pre-sales (about R $ 1,900).

Regarding the specifications, the F3 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, 120 Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 870 processor, 4520 mAh battery and 3 cameras (main lens with 48 MP). It will be sold in versions of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB and 256 GB of storage.

The smartphone is also equipped with a digital sensor on the side, Gorilla Glass on the rear and front, two Dolby Atmos speakers, 5G connectivity and WiFi 6. To ensure the best gaming experience, it comes equipped with liquid cooling technology.

The model starts to be sold in stores like Aliexpress, Amazon and Shopee from next Saturday, March 27.

Poco X3 Pro

At the announcement event, the Chinese brand also showed the details of the Poco X3 Pro. The product will be sold at prices starting at 249 euros (approximately R $ 1,600 at the current price) and 199 euros at pre-sale (about R $ 1.3 thousand in direct conversion). It goes on sale on March 24 on sites like Ebay, Amazon and Shopee.

The X3 Pro, which has flagship configurations, is equipped with a 6.67-inch Full HD IPS screen, 120 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 6. The phone has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage ( expandable to 1 TB).

The processor chosen was the Snapdragon 860. In relation to other specifications, it has a 5160 mAh battery, 4 cameras (main lens with 48 MP), two speakers, NFC technology and a finish that prevents the setting of fingerprints.

In today’s event, which was aimed at the international market, the Xiaomi sub-brand did not confirm whether the Poco X3 Pro and F3 will arrive in Brazil.