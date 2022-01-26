Xiaomi launches MIUI 13 With More Fluidity, Efficiency And Customization

Xiaomi: This Wednesday (26), Xiaomi announced the new version of its interface based on Android, MIUI 13. In the global presentation, during the announcement of the Redmi Note 11 smartphone, the company also stated that it has already exceeded 500 million active users. monthly on MIUI systems.

The new version of the software is focused on improving the complete user experience of the brand, offering faster storage, more efficient background processing, smarter processing and longer battery life.

More fluid and responsive

One of the highlights of MIUI 13 is the “Liquid Storage” feature, a new type of file organization capable of managing the way they are stored on the phone. Thus, the processing quality of the smartphone will remain almost the same for up to three years.

“Long term, some other Android OS read and write speeds drop by up to 50% after 36 months, while MIUI 13 retains up to 95% – giving users a ‘fresh’ experience for longer and extending the lifespan of the device”, reveals the official publication of Xiaomi.

The system also offers the “Atomized Memory” feature, a method of managing RAM memory that increases the efficiency of the device. The “Focused Algorithms” feature will allow you to allocate processor power intelligently to offer a more fluid and responsive system.