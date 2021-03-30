Xiaomi launches Mi Mix Fold, the brand’s first foldable

After Xiaomi’s announcements last Monday (29th), the Chinese company started to disclose new products on Tuesday morning (30th). Among today’s launches is the expected Mi Mix Fold, the brand’s first foldable smartphone.

The device features a large 8.1-inch AMOLED screen, support for Dolby Vision and 2K resolution. For a more immersive experience, the phone comes with four speakers. The brand claims that the device has great performance for those who want to use the device for games.

According to the company, the cell phone has been tested a million times and the fold is reinforced by metal plates, making it almost impossible to “break” the device.

As long as the smartphone is folded, the user can continue to use it via an external 6.52-inch AMOLED screen. The front display, however, is not Full HD, with a resolution of 2520 x 840. The refresh rate of the external screen is 90 Hz and touch sensitivity of 180 Hz. Open, the resolution is WQHD +, refresh rate 60 Hz and 120 Hz touch sampling.

The Mi Mix Fold has Snapdragon 888 chip, Qualcomm’s current flagship, 5.020 mAh super battery and 67W charging, ensuring faster charging time. The model has 12 GB of RAM, and 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. In addition, it comes with the new C1 processor, produced by Xiaomi itself, promising more performance.

Liquid lens

The set of cameras brings a great advantage: they are the first in the world with a liquid lens, which promises to imitate the behavior of the human eye and adapt more quickly to the focused scenes. The smartphone comes with a main lens of 108 MP, ultra-wide sensor of 13 MP and another two macro and zoom lens of 8 MP.

Availability and prices

The pre-sale of the cell phone starts today (30) and the official sale will start on April 16 in China. The smartphone will be available in two versions: one with 12 GB + 256 GB and another with 12 GB + 512 GB, for approximately € 1300 and € 1426 (R $ 8,700 and R $ 9,600, in the current conversion).