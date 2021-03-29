Xiaomi launches Mi Band 6 with 50% bigger screen

Xiaomi announced on Monday (29) the Mi Smart Band 6, the brand’s new smart watch. The device has a screen 50% larger than its predecessor and SpO2 tracking, which detects oxygen levels in the blood. The revelation came during the launch of the Mi 11 Ultra.

The device has gained new features. The updated version now allows the watch to track a total of 30 different activities, while the Mi Band 5 provided just 11. The launch also performs automatic tracking, detecting walking, treadmill, cycling and rowing without the user having to manually start activities on the clock. The SpO2 function monitors blood oxygen saturation during training and during sleep.

In addition to the larger screen, the design has not changed significantly from the previous ones. The battery is 125mAh, takes less than two hours to charge and the company promises up to 14 days of charge. In China, the regular version costs ¥ 229 ($ 35, approximately R $ 202, in the current conversion), while the premium version costs ¥ 279 ($ 42, about R $ 243). Sales in the country are expected to begin in April. There is still no forecast for the beginning of sales in the international market.

The event also announced the Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro, a device that is expected to project a 60 to 120 inch screen with Full HD resolution. It offers Android TV, Google Assistant, native support for Netflix and Chromecast.