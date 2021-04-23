Xiaomi launches Mi 11X and Mi 11 Ultra, with super camera and Snapdragon 888

Xiaomi launched on Friday (23) the new phones of the Mi 11X line. The event held in India follows a series of rumors and leaks involving smartphones. The Chinese brand also announced a new 75-inch Smart TV and the official price of the Mi 11 Ultra. Check out:

Mi 11 Ultra

The launch is the most powerful of the brand to date. The model features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 6.8-inch AMOLED screen and 120 Hz refresh rate. The battery is 5,000 mAh and supports 67W fast charging. In addition, the phone has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The camera set is also powerful. The main lens is 50 MP with OIS, accompanied by a periscope and 48 MP wide-angle lens.

Mi 11 and Mi 11X Pro

The launches are actually the renamed Redmi K40 and K40 Pro Plus models. Thus, the settings remain the same. The two have a 4,520 mAh battery, a 33W fast charge, a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Regarding processors, while the Mi 11X has a Snapdragon 870, the 11X Pro has a Snapdragon 888. The camera set is also different. The Pro version has a 108 MP main sensor and the standard version has only 48 MP. The other lenses have the same configurations, with 8 MP wide-angle and 5 MP macro. The Mi 11X will have options of 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 of internal space. The Pro version will feature 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 of storage.

Pricing

For now, the models are only available in the Indian market and can be found on the company’s official website. The Mi 11X is coming out for 31,999 rupees (about R $ 2,322, in the current conversion), the Mi 11X Pro has a suggested value of 41,999 rupees (R $ 3,050) and the Mi 11 Ultra will be sold for 69,999 rupees (about R $ 5,081). There is no forecast for the launch in Brazil.