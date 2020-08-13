Xiaomi launches its battery-powered smartwatch

Xiaomi has launched a new smartwatch aimed at children with the promise of long battery life. The MiTu Kids Watch 4X can go up to seven days without receiving a charge, according to the manufacturer. The device reached the Chinese market at a price of 549 yuan, about R $ 430 at the current exchange rate, being a cheaper option for Mi Bunny Children’s Watch 4.

The model also features a dual camera, support for VoLTE technology, GPS and surveillance features that allow parents to communicate and know the exact location of their children, and can even view the child and its surroundings.

The MiTu Kids Watch 4X features a 1.52-inch square screen protected with Gorilla Glass 3 and coated in an oil-repellent material to prevent stains. The wearable is made of silicone and is available in blue and pink.

As it is a children’s smartwatch, the device provides resources for parental control. The watch includes GPS to track the user’s location using smartphones running Android 4.2 or higher and iOS 9 or higher. The watch also has a 2 MP front camera for video calls and a second 5 MP sensor on the side to capture images of the environment.

MiTu Kids Watch 4X supports VoLTE technology to make HD voice calls over 4G networks in more than 200 countries and in major Chinese operators. It is water resistant at depths of up to 20 meters and features an 830 mAh battery that promises autonomy of up to seven days.

MiTu Kids Watch 4X comes with Xiao AI voice assistant and brings interactive English training and dictionary app. Parents can also install a number of other educational apps. Children can also learn about the things present in the clicked photos with the help of artificial intelligence integrated in a similar way to Google Lens.



