Xiaomi launches gadget to correct the user’s posture

Xiaomi launched a curious posture correction device in a crowdfunding campaign in China. Called Hipee Smart Posture Correction, the gadget aims to help users maintain good posture, monitoring them in real time and sending warnings and notifications through a mobile app.

It is a collar that applies correction with external force in the region of the spine close to the neck, to avoid symptoms of kyphosis, where the curvature of the spine is abnormal. The product is intended to be used eventually, something to create a reference of the ideal posture, since its prolonged use can result in more serious problems and worsen the condition of kyphosis.

As soon as an irregular posture is detected by the high-precision motion sensors, Hipee Smart will notify the user, vibrating until the user returns to the ideal posture. In addition, habits while using Hipee are recorded and can be sent via an extension of WeChat, China’s most popular messenger superapp.

Along with the motion sensor, Hipee Smart has an auxiliary algorithm to detect the user’s different positions, whether he is sitting, writing, standing, bent and more. To supply the device’s deficiency in muscle work, the acquisition of the gadget includes posture training courses and some interactive games, allowing the user to acquire healthier habits while using (or not using) the device.

At this stage, the Hipee Smart Pose is being sold in sizes intended for adults and children. As with other crowdfunding campaigns, there is no forecast for launching the product outside the Chinese market. There, Hipee Smart Posture Correction costs 99 Yuan (R $ 82 reais) on the official Xiaomi Youpin website.



