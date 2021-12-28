Xiaomi Launches Buds 3 Headset With HiFi Sound And Noise Cancellation

Xiaomi: The Xiaomi 12 cell phone presentation event, held this Tuesday (28), also had the launch of several other products of the Chinese brand. In addition to the new PaiPai 4K screen projector and MIUI Home, another highlight was the announcement of the Buds 3 wireless headset, which has active noise cancellation.

Also known as Mi True Wireless 3 Earbuds, Xiaomi’s new Bluetooth headset is the entry-level version of the series whose most advanced model (Buds 3 Pro) hit stores this year. Although simpler, the release brings some features present in the main variant.

One of them is active noise cancellation (ANC), capable of reducing external sounds that can disrupt your listening experience by up to 40 decibels, according to the manufacturer, with three modes the user can choose from. HiFi audio support is also present, ensuring high fidelity sound with CD-like quality.

This model also has pressure-sensitive touch control, making it easy to control music playback and access other functions. Another interesting detail is the ability of Xiaomi Buds 3 to connect to two devices simultaneously, such as a cell phone and a notebook, for example.

Autonomy and lightness

For those who use wireless headphones frequently, battery life is important. In the case of the Chinese giant’s new model, the company claims to be able to use it for up to 7 hours on a single charge, but the autonomy reaches 32 hours taking into account the charging case.

Lightness is another point highlighted by the manufacturer in its new True Wireless (TWS) headset. According to the technical sheet, each pair weighs just 4.6 grams, even bringing the dual magnetic dynamic driver responsible for high-fidelity sound, offering greater comfort for the user.