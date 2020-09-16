Xiaomi launches a portable battery with a wireless charging

Xiaomi has today presented its new Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank 30W, a portable battery, which in addition to performing its task, serves as a wireless charging base. The brand also recently announced a tiny charging device with a 10,000 mAh battery, thus continuing to expand its wide range of products.

The Chinese company has already put a new portable battery for sale on Mi.com, its name is Mi Wireless Power Bank 30W, this battery stands out for also working as a wireless charging support. A device that will be available in black. If we talk about its design, it has a wireless charging icon in its upper area.

Portable battery with a capacity of 10,000 mAh

If we talk about its technical specifications, the Mi Wireless Power Bank 30W battery has a large 10,000 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery, although, as always, we must look at its nominal capacity, which is only 5,600 mAh of capacity.

This new Power Bank has a complete design, which allows it to be anchored to its own base and used as a conventional wireless charging base, also called a “dock”. In this way we can charge both the smartphone and the Power Bank itself.

The base will charge the power bank, which in turn will do the same to the phone wirelessly. On the other hand, it is striking that on the side of the battery there is an LED light that serves as an indicator to know the level of the battery and if it is correctly connected to the base.



