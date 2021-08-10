Xiaomi launches 77” Xbox-optimized Smart TV OLED with G-Sync

In addition to showing a new cell phone and a robot dog, Xiaomi took advantage of its event today (10) to unveil the new line of OLED Smart TVs. The highlight of the series is the Mi TV Master model, with no less than 77 inches, which brings optimizations for the new generation of consoles, especially the Xbox Series X and S.

The 77” Mi TV Master OLED V21 features a panel with 1000 nits brightness, HDR, 120 Hz support and variable refresh rate (VRR). As a result, the model has received an Xbox certification and is recommended for use with the Xbox Series X and S.

Xbox’s seal of approval isn’t the only one appearing on Xiaomi television. The new Mi TV also has IMAX Enhanced certification and support for Dolby technologies. The Chinese manufacturer also worked in partnership with Nvidia and implemented G-Sync on the screen, which guarantees a better gaming experience running on PCs with GeForce GPUs.

Fine design and sound Harman Kardon

The specifications of Xiaomi’s new top-of-the-line television include a robust 70W sound system made by Harman Kardon. The construction of the Smart TV also stands out for its slim design: the product has a thickness of just 8.2 mm.

Another product differential is the remote control. Xiaomi has implemented UWB (Ultra Wide Band) technology on the television, which allows you to easily control the device with your smartphone without an internet connection, just make the pairing between cell phone and television.

MI TV Master also has 8.5 GB of RAM memory and 64 GB of internal storage. Similar to the brand’s cell phones, the operating system is Android TV equipped with MIUI modification.

Price and availability

In addition to the 77” model, Xiaomi also unveiled the new Mi TV 6 OLED TVs, which are available in 65” and 55”, with some specification cuts to ensure a more competitive price, but without giving up. HDMI 2.1 and support for Dolby and iMAX. Initially, the products will launch in China on August 16th.

The 77” Mi TV Master will be available for prices starting at 19,999 yuan, around R$13,700 in direct conversion. The most basic models hit the market for values ​​starting at 4,999 yuan, approximately R$4,000 in our currency.