Xiaomi launches 144 Hz and 5G displays Mi 10T phones

Xiaomi launched today (12) in Brazil the Mi 10T line phones. The smartphones were presented internationally by the company in September and arrive in Brazil with values ​​of up to R $ 6,999.

The highlight of the Mi 10T line is the presence of a 144 Hz screen and Snapdragon 865 processor, which guarantees support for 5G, in addition to a battery with 5,000 mAh. The products also have a robust camera system that includes sensors up to 108 MP.

Check out more details about each member of the Mi 10T family below.

Mi 10T Pro

The most powerful device in the new line is the Mi 10T Pro. The phone comes with a 6.67 inch Full HD + 144 Hz screen and a photo system led by a 108 MP sensor.

The triple camera system also includes 13 MP ultrawide and 5 MP Macro modules. The phone also has a 20 MP selfies sensor, present in a hole in the display.

Inside, the Mi 10T Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor working with a 5,000 mAh battery, with 33W fast recharge. The device also brings 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage.

Mi 10T

The Mi 10T smartphone adopts specifications similar to the Pro model of the line, but with some cuts to guarantee a more competitive price. The 6.67 inch 144 Hz screen is present, but the 108 MP camera is left out.

The phone’s photo system has a 64 MP main sensor. The rest of the cameras are the same as the Pro model, with auxiliary solutions of 13 MP ultrawide, 5 MP Macro and a selfies sensor with 20 MP.

Inside, the Mi 10T also has a Snapdragon 865 processor and 5,000 mAh battery with fast recharge. The model is sold with variants of 6 and 8 GB of RAM, with storage of 128 GB.

Pricing and availability

The new line of smartphones from Xiaomi can be purchased in Brazil through the official website of the brand and in the two physical stores of the company, which are present in São Paulo and now deliver by Rappi. The prices of each model can be seen below:

Mi 10T Pro: R $ 6,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB)

Mi 10T: R $ 5,499.99 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB)



