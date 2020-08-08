Xiaomi is the market leader and best selling smartphone

The pandemic of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) also brought down the smartphone market in India. According to figures released this week, the drop in sales during the second quarter reached 50.6%.

In general, around 18.2 million smartphones were shipped, with Xiaomi maintaining the leadership of the segment, with 29.4% market share. Samsung continues to approach the top dangerously by reaching 26.3%.

The podium is completed by vivo with a 17.5% stake, while Realme surpassed its parent company Oppo (9.8% vs 9.7%). Check the chart below that all major manufacturers lost sales in the midst of the crisis:



As much as anti-China sentiment has grown considerably in India, this has not yet been reflected in the balance sheets of major Chinese manufacturers in the country. IDC points out that the Indian market is still dominated by intermediate smartphones that cost less than $ 200 (~ R $ 1,070).

This segment is responsible for around 84% of sales and is where Xiaomi and Samsung compete for consumer preference. The share of smartphones that cost less than US $ 100 (~ R $ 535) grew from 20% to 29%, with the best selling model in the period being the Redmi 8A Dual.

Commenting on the research results, Navkendar Singh, director of IDC India, stated that the second half should mark the beginning of the recovery of the smartphone market in India:

IDC expects the market to show signs of recovery in the second half of the year as we approach the festive quarter with most consumers looking to buy mid- and low-end devices. However, this will depend on brand marketing and sales initiatives. Initiatives around multi-channel or hybrid strategies will also play an important role, as offline partners and brands will seek pockets of growth in these crucial next months.



