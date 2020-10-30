Xiaomi is the 3rd largest mobile phone company

Consulting firm IDC released the sales and market analysis report for the smartphone sector in the third quarter of 2020 and, for the first time, Xiaomi surpassed Apple in that ranking. The Chinese appears in third place, dropping the American to fourth position.

According to the company, 353 million handsets were sent for sale in the period – numbers similar to those of last year and much higher than expected in forecasts.

This is a clear sign of the reopening of trade and the resumption of activities in some parts of the world even during the covid-19 pandemic. However, an eventual second wave of infections can lead to new lockdown practices and, consequently, declines in general trade.

The ranking

According to the IDC list, Samsung continues to be the leader of the global cell phone market, definitely surpassing Huawei, which momentarily took the job in the middle of the year. The change had also been identified by Digitimes Research. The South Korean is in a great phase, with 22.7% of the market and a surprising growth of 2.9% compared to last year.

Huawei, on the other hand, is following the opposite path, which is falling further after a peak period. Trade sanctions and political pressure that come and go have more and more effect and the company has dropped 22% in one year. Currently, it holds 14.7% of the market and can show at least some breath at the end of the year, with the Mate 40 line.



