Xiaomi is preparing a hidden selfie camera phone

Xiaomi is preparing to launch a cell phone with a hidden front camera for 2021. The Chinese giant shared a video on the social network Weibo presenting the third generation of the technology.

The feature eliminates the controversial notch and the hole inside the screen, housing the sensor for selfies under the display without losing resolution. The manufacturer claims that the photo capture works with the same quality as traditional cameras.

Xiaomi President Lei Jun said the news was ready and he plans to start mass production next year.

The Chinese company had to work around two problems in order to bring the resource. One was the darkening of the screen in the region where the camera is located and the other is the difficulty of capturing light.

To allow the sensor to record a selfie, light is required. However, a screen is made up of pixels that prevent this passage. In the first versions of the technology, Xiaomi sacrificed the quality of the pixels, making them more transparent to allow the penetration of luminosity. The result was darkening and smooth marking in the area where the camera is located.



