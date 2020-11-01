Xiaomi is on the agenda with foldable phone leak

Smartphone manufacturers continue to enter the foldable phone trend. Recently, the foldable phone patent taken by Huawei was leaked. Now, hints about the foldable phone developed by Xiaomi have been found.

Xiaomi foldable phone could be introduced in 2021

The company developed a different concept against the crowd of foldable phones with the Mi Mix Alpha model. The model, which had disadvantages in many ways, had received reaction from the users both on price and on the date of its release.

Unable to achieve the desired momentum with the Mi Mix Alpha model, Xiaomi started to focus on the foldable model as in other brands. There are some clues about the new model in the detections made on the website called XDA Developers.

Examining the MIUI 12 source codes, XDA Developers reached some of the features related to the foldable device code named Cetus in the new version. It is certain that the model, which is expected to be introduced in 2021, will have a MIUI interface and will come with Android 11.

In addition, the model, which will get its power from the Snapdragon family, is expected to come with Snapdragon 875. It is among the rumors that the foldable device, whose future is determined with the 108 Megapixel main camera, will be more advantageous than its competitors in terms of price.



