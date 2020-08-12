Xiaomi is here with a transparent OLED TV! Price

Nowadays, after the screen bezel on phones has decreased to almost zero, monitor and television manufacturers have also thinned the bezels considerably, even producing frameless televisions. What about a transparent television? One of the products introduced with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra was the Xiaomi Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition.

Xiaomi Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition introduced!

The television, which is a part of Xiaomi’s 10th anniversary celebrations, has a 55-inch panel. This panel, which is quite impressive with its 120 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time, is home to a 150,000: 1 contrast ratio and 93 percent of the DCI-P3 color profile.

Television can become transparent thanks to the fact that Xiaomi collects all the hardware in a circular area instead of spreading it behind the device. Thanks to TOLED technology, there is no need for backlighting and this impressive image can be obtained. Of course, there is a very curious subject. Equipped with high level features, in which contents this panel provides the best view.

It uses AI Master Smart Engine technology as well as MediaTek 9560 processor to optimize the image. However, to observe this interesting experience that television will offer, we have to wait for its release. Speaking of the subject: The price of this television from Xiaomi is set at $ 7200 and will be available to order on August 16.



