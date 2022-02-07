Xiaomi is expected to produce smartphones in Argentina soon

The Chinese Xiaomi, the third largest cell phone maker in the world, will start producing its smartphones in Tierra del Fuego, Argentina, soon. Published by the Buenos Aires newspaper Página/12, the information was attributed to government officials accompanying the visit of Argentine President Alberto Fernandez to Russia, China and Barbados.

According to the publication, the millionaire investment in the archipelago bordering Chile should be officially announced within 60 days. The introduction of this type of investment in South America represents an unprecedented approach in the region, given that the vast majority of smartphone factories are generally restricted to Asian countries, such as Thailand, India and China itself.

Xiaomi in Argentina

When Xiaomi landed in Argentina, in the middle of last year, the company’s objective was to market its Redmi Note 10 5G, an intermediate device priced below 80 thousand pesos (models less than R$ 4 thousand). The first batch to arrive in the country, and in Latin America, consisted of 100 thousand units, sold just over two weeks after the official launch of the device in China.

The success was so great that in early August 2021 the Chinese company started selling two more models in the country: the Redmi Note 10S, with a quad camera, MediaTek Helio G95 processor and AMOLED screen with Full HD+; and the Redmi Note 10 Pro, with a 108 MP camera and Snapdragon 732G processor. The combination of price, technical specifications and batteries over 5,000 mAh, turned the models into instant sales champions.

Etercor, the Argentine company responsible for distributing Xiaomi products in the country, should also start producing the equipment, as it owns a Solnik factory, which manufactures products by Finnish HMD Global, the developer of Nokia-branded devices, on the continent.