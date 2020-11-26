Xiaomi introduces new versions of Redmi Note 9 with 5G

On Thursday (26), Xiaomi presented the 5G versions of the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro phones, with Android 10 and MIUI 12. In addition to the compatibility with the fifth generation of the mobile internet, they bring other news regarding the 4G models launched in the first half.

More advanced version of the line, the Redmi Note 9 5G has a screen of 6.7 inches and a frequency of 120 Hz. He won the Snapdragon 750G processor, which can be accompanied by 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage.

There are also novelties in the rear set of cameras, now with circular design. The main lens changed the sensor to 108 MP, while the others are 16 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth. At the front, the resolution is 16 MP.

Other highlights are the 4,820 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging, digital reader on the side, NFC, stereo speakers and IP53 splash resistance. Prices start at 1,599 yuan, equivalent to R $ 1,200 at the daily rate.

Note 9 5G

Redmi also made modifications to the Note 9 5G version, which has a 6.53 inch Full HD screen, MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and the same RAM and storage options as the Pro model.

With dual SIM support 5G + 5G, not available in the most expensive variant, the cell phone has a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging of 18 W, stereo and infrared speakers. The rear photo set includes a 48 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro, while the front has a 13 MP lens.

The pre-sale of the Redmi Note 9 5G has already started in China, where it costs from 1,299 yuan, which gives a little more than R $ 1,000 in direct conversion.



