Xiaomi Introduces Its New Smart Watch Mi Watch

Chinese technology manufacturer Xiaomi introduced many of its new products at an event today. The new Mi Watch smart watch was among the highlights of the event.

This period, when we finish September and move towards October, is known as the period in which technology companies introduce their new products every year. Despite the misfortunes experienced this year, companies managed to keep the beginning of autumn empty. One of these companies was Xiaomi.

In addition to Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite smartphones, Xiaomi quietly expanded its market share and expanded its product range, especially after the troubles of Huawei, and introduced a smart watch: Mi Watch.

This Mi Watch is another Mi Watch

Xiaomi has been using the Mi brand in its products for a very long time. The name of the new smart watch is also Mi Watch, although it is not surprising when considering this logic, it confused people. The reason for the confusion is that we have seen the Mi Watch and Mi Watch Color models before.

The old Mi Watch and Mi Watch Color had the Android Wear OS operating system. The watch, which has been released in India and called Mi Watch Revolve since yesterday, uses Xiaomi’s proprietary operating system. So just looking as a Mi Watch is not enough to distinguish watches.

The new Mi Watch offers more advanced health and fitness apps. The general view and screen size of the clock does not change. While it is possible to choose one of more than 100 different dial images, there are 6 different strap options for the watch.

Mi Watch Revolve features

When we look at the features announced by Xiaomi at the promotional event, the features of the watch appear as follows:

Dimensions: 45.9 x 53.35 x 11.8 mm, 32 g weight excluding straps

Screen: 1.39 inch AMOLED, 454×454 pixels

Battery: 420 mAh, magnetic charging

Sensors: Optimized PPG heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor, ambient light sensor, GPS

Water resistance: 5 ATM water pressure

Connectivity and features: Compatibility with Bluetooth 5.0, Android 4.4 and iOS 10.0 and above, Amazon Alexa voice control, shutter mode

Battery life: 16 days

Price: 99 Pounds



