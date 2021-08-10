Xiaomi Introduces CyberDog, Boston Dynamics-Style Robot Dog

Xiaomi announced, on Tuesday (10), CyberDog, a robotic dog in the best Boston Dynamics style. According to the Chinese giant, this is the brand’s first foray into this sector, of “quadruped robotics”, and, despite the demonstration, the product is a prototype and for now will not be sold to the consumer public.

The robot was made in partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and has the ability to go through obstacles, being able to run and jump. It can also be controlled autonomously and is open-source.

The cybernetic animal is equipped with Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX processor, which has artificial intelligence, 384 CUDA cores, 48 ​​Tensor Cores, ARM 6 Carmel CPU and 2 deep learning engines. It also has 128GB of SSD and carries up to 3kg.

CyberDog has 3 type C ports and 1 HDMI input, which will give developers the freedom to explore and integrate a wide range of innovative and creative hardware add-ons or software systems, and can be a search light, panoramic camera, motion camera, LiDAR or more”.

It is equipped with 11 high-precision sensors that provide instant feedback of your movements. Plus, it comes with touch and ultrasonic sensors, cameras, GPS modules and more.

The engines give the robot dog a maximum torque of up to 32 N.m / 220 Rpm. Because of this, it can reach a maximum speed of 3.2 m/s.

Collaboration with Intel

According to Xiaomi, the innovation is equipped with imaging technologies that are in the company’s smartphones, which guarantees the product a good ability to perceive objects that are in the surroundings.

These are camera sensors, which include interactive artificial intelligence cameras, ultra-wide binocular fisheye cameras, and an Intel RealSense D450 depth module. All of this is for him to be able to navigate, analyze the environment in real time, create navigation maps, plot destinations and even predict obstacles on a scale of centimeters of precision.

To control the robotic animal, users will be able to use voice commands, remote controls and applications on cell phones. CyberDog can be used in household tasks and, according to the Chinese giant, it is possible for it to interact “with unprecedented possibilities”.

open code

As it is open source, Xiaomi invited developers from around the world to contribute to the project. The company explained that 1,000 units of the robot dog are available at a price of 9,999 yuan (about R$8,000 in current conversion).

“The ‘Xiaomi Open Source Community’ will also be established to constantly share progress and results with developers around the world. We promise to establish a robotics lab to provide a platform for engineers to continue to look for future innovations,” according to the brand’s explanation in a statement.