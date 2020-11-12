Xiaomi introduced the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 and 1S

At the conference held by Xiaomi today, many new devices were introduced and one of them was the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2. Xiaomi aims to provide users with a comfortable experience with Scooter Pro 2.

Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 and 1S features

With Scooter Pro 2, users will have a range of 45 Km on a single charge. Quite a nice distance for a scooter. In addition, the Scooter can travel at 25 Km / h and can climb a road with 20 percent incline. Xiaomi announced that with this scooter, it gives more importance to safety.

Safety tested by TÜV Rheinland. The scooter has a double brake system with E-ABS Disc at the front and rear, shock-absorbing pneumatic tires against wear and tear, high brightness and a range of more than 10 meters, headlight, brake light, reflectors at the front and sides. In addition, the Scooter has a powerful 300 W motor. When you encounter obstacles such as stairs, you can fold and carry the Pro 2.

Mi Electric Scooter 1S

Scooter 1S will have a range of 30 Km at full charge. It will also be able to travel at 25 Km / h and climb a 14 percent incline. Scooter 1S, which has the same external features as the Pro 2, has a 250 W motor.



