Xiaomi introduced POCO M3: Here are the features!

The phone, which was displayed with a huge camera structure days ago, was introduced with the arrival of November 24. The phone has been expected for a long time and it was already known that it would attract attention with its different structure. Xiaomi signed POCO M3 features and price, which has been the subject of a lot of news before its introduction:

While the phone looks quite ordinary from the front in design, when we go to the back, a giant camera panel welcomes us. The cameras of the phone positioned on the left are accompanied by the word POCO in capital letters in the right corner. At this point, it can be said that the phone looks like the Cyberpunk 2077 version of the OnePlus signed 8T that we came across before.

On the screen side of the phone, we see a 6.53 inch, 2340 × 1080 pixel IPS and FHD Plus screen. The camera setup on the back of this model, which welcomes us with an 8 Megapixel front camera, has a very assertive design. On the back of the phone, the 48 Megapixel main camera is accompanied by a 2 Megapixel depth sensor and 2 Megapixel macro cameras.

The phone with the Snapdragon 662 processor has 4 GB of RAM. The phone, which is offered in 3 different color options, has a giant 6,000 mAh battery and weighs 198 grams. This giant battery is supported by 18W fast charging via USB-C connection. The phone comes out with Android 10 and MIUI 11. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor, and it is positioned next to it. The POCO M3 model has a MicroSD card slot and has a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

While the POCO M3 will be sold for $ 129 with 4GB RAM 64GB storage,

POCO M3 4GB RAM 128GB storage will be $ 149.



