Xiaomi introduced new generation TV models

Developing products for many sectors such as towels, scooters, shoes and cleaning robots, the company introduced its new generation TV models. Xiaomi, which has launched two models called 82-inch Mi TV Lux 4K and 82-inch Mi TV Lux Pro 8K, wants to have a good position in the smart television market.

82-inch Mi TV Lux 4K and 82-inch Mi TV Lux Pro 8K introduced

Operating in almost every sector you can think of thanks to its wide product range, Xiaomi continues to improve itself in smart television. The new models introduced in China managed to attract attention with their features.

With the introduction of 5G technology in our lives, it has gained the appreciation of users by proving itself in many areas. Companies aim to rise in the preferences of users by adding 5G technology to their smart devices. The Mi TV Lux Pro 8K and 82-inch Mi TV Lux 4K models draw attention with their features found in mid-segment smartphones.

The 82-inch Mi TV Lux Pro 8K model has advanced features such as 178 degree viewing angle, 98% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, 2000 nits maximum brightness and 1400000: 1 contrast ratio. In addition, these features are supported by technologies such as 5G technology, HDR10 + and variable refresh rate (VRR). The new model is powered by the Novatek 72685 processor with Dual Cortex A73 and Dual Cortex A53 cores. The model, which comes with 4 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, has the features of a mid-range phone.

The 82-inch Mi TV Lux 4K model has a 178 degree viewing angle, 93% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, 1000 nits maximum brightness, 1400000: 1 contrast ratio and 6.5 milliseconds latency. The 5G technology in the 8K model is unfortunately not available in the Mi TV Lux 4K model. The model, powered by the MediaTek MT9650 processor with Cortex A73 core, comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

Both models feature technologies such as WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI 2.1 and Dolby Atmos. The label price of the 4K model, which will go on sale on October 21, is $ 1,465, and the label price of the 8K model is $ 7,330.



