Xiaomi Introduced New AIoT Products From Headphones To Monitors

Xiaomi has further expanded the “AIoT” category, which contains a lot of products. This category includes many models from headphones to monitors. Xiaomi today expanded its line of products “AIoT”, an obscure category that encompasses everything from Wi-Fi routers to air fryers. Two products in this category include smart internet features, so you can control your devices with your phone.

Some of these products already existed and are not new devices. Note that there have been a few devices out there in China for a while now. Of course, many devices are newly offered to users for Europe.

Xiaomi introduces its new devices to users

Xiaomi today introduced a series of AIoT product lines that enhance smart experiences for every aspect of users’ daily life. Brand new product lines include Mi Router AX9000, Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27”, Mi Electric Scooter 3, Redmi Buds 3 Pro and Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L.

These products are innovative in their own right and offer more innovative ways to encourage users to go out or enhance their indoor lifestyle, whether at work, at the desk or in the kitchen.

Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27”

This 27” monitor has an IPS panel with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels and a viewing angle of 178º and carries the VESA DisplayHDR 400 label. So while ordinary monitors can go up to 350 nits, this monitor has a peak brightness of at least 400 nits. It also supports 95% of the DCI-P3 color space.

The factor that makes this device a gaming monitor is that it supports refresh rates up to 165 Hz. This monitor uses a 4ms latency panel, but the screen can be reduced to 1ms latency using the motion blur feature.

In the box, it comes with a DisplayPort 1.4 and an HDMI 2.0 for video use. There’s also a single USB-A 3.0 port as well as a 3.5mm jack input.

Xiaomi Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27” will be available for € 499.

Mi Router AX9000

Mi Router AX9000 is Xiaomi first tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router model. Since it has a total of 12 external antennas covering the 2.4 GHz band and two 5 GHz bands, one of which is reserved for gaming, the device offers quality shooting power.

Apart from the 2.5 Gbps WAN port and four gigabit LAN ports on the router, there is one USB-A 3.0 port on the device. It is powered by a 14nm Qualcomm chipset with six Cortex-A53 cores running at 2.2GHz and two NPU cores at 1.7GHz. A built-in cooling fan keeps the device running cool, resulting in a performance boost.

Alongside the 12 Wi-Fi antennas, the router also has a dedicated built-in AIoT antenna that allows it to act as a hub for your Xiaomi-compatible smart home devices. Xiaomi Mi Router AX9000 will be available for purchase for 300 €.

Mi Electric Scooter 3

This model has a lifespan of up to 30 km and the electric motor inside can work at 300W continuously, with peak power reaching 600W. The top speed of this electric scooter model is limited to 25 km/h in order to comply with regulations and can easily go off roads with 16% inclination. It takes 8.5 hours to fully charge the device.

The new model weighs 13 kg and can carry a maximum load of 100 kg. In this model, the folding mechanism has been rearranged with a 3-stage design and the LCD panel has been raised for better viewing.

Other features include aerospace-grade aluminum chassis, small tyres, eABS braking system at the front and a double-pad disc brake at the rear and a 2W headlight at the front. This model has two color options: Onyx Black and Space Gray. The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter will be available for € 3,449.

Redmi Buds 3 Pro

The Redmi Buds 3 Pro headset, a global version of the Air Dots 3 Pro, was announced last week. These headphones can deliver up to 35 dB of sound and carry Bluetooth version 5.2. Buds 3 Pro has a total battery life of 28 hours.

Redmi Buds 3 Pro will meet users in Europe with a price tag of 69.9 €.

Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L

You will be able to control this smart hot air fryer through the Mi Home app, which will offer more than 100 different recipes. Using the app, you can schedule the cooking process up to 24 hours in advance and start or pause the cooking process and check the remaining cooking time using voice commands. You can also use the OLED screen on the front to control what you’re about to do.

This smart air fryer from Xiaomi has a volume of 3.5 L and can heat food at temperatures ranging from 40ºC to 200ºC. Besides air frying, you can even use it for defrosting and even making yogurt. Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L will meet with users at a price of 99 €.