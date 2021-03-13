Xiaomi introduced its super quiet air conditioner

Continuing to work outside of its smartphones, Xiaomi; introduced its new product, its new air conditioner called super silent MIJIA. As the name suggests, the product is designed to allow a comfortable sleep with low operating noise of only 18 decibels.

Xiaomi’s newest product super quiet MIJIA air conditioner

Major features of the MIJIA air conditioner include many features such as smart wind control, energy efficiency level and power saving. There is also a special button on the remote control of the air conditioner that can be used to turn on “sleep mode”.

When the sleep mode is turned on, the screen light automatically turns off and the operating sound is reduced to 18 decibels. In addition, the anti-direct blowing function is activated, providing an ideal sleep environment for the user.

The product adjusts people’s temperature according to the changing body temperature during sleep. When sleep begins, it will gradually decrease according to the weather, and the body temperature will gradually rise after reaching the lowest temperature at 5 am. In addition, Mijia air conditioner can connect with Mi Band to detect sleep status.

Among the important features of the device is energy saving. Device with only 1 hp working power; With an APF value of up to 5.13, it is very suitable for a 10-15 square meter bedroom. At the same time, the device is self-cleaning; copes with the mildew in the evaporator. Thus, it provides a healthier air conditioning experience.

It enables it to detect the humidity of the environment; Equipped with new generation temperature and humidity dual control technology; It also supports 0.5 ° C precise control. It can also be connected to the MIJIA Humidifier to keep efficiency at a high level.

Air conditioner, which also supports XiaoAI voice control; For now, it is sold for 2,099 yuan (~ $ 322) in China via mi.com.