Xiaomi in Brazil with Android TV and Google Assistant

On Wednesday afternoon (29), Xiaomi announced the Mi Stick TV for the Brazilian market. The device connects via HDMI and extends the power of any television with Android system and remote control that accepts voice commands.

The Xiaomi dongle turns any TV into Smart TV with extra functions. Mi Stick TV is capable of playing media in Full HD, runs compatible apps from the Google Play Store – with buttons dedicated to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video – and adds voice command with interaction with Google Assistant on the microphone integrated into the remote control.

In addition, the device is able to enhance the audio of the content played with DTS Surround and Dolby Audio technologies, promising an almost cinematic experience straight from home.

In addition to the remote control, the Mi TV Stick also accepts commands directly from the phone, as well as a Google Chromecast. Therefore, it is possible to select films and series directly from the cell phone and broadcast to television – in addition to displaying photos and videos from the gallery and mirroring the smartphone screen on the TV.

The device’s specifications include an Amlogic S905 Y2 quad-core processor, plus 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage to run the Android TV 9.0 operating system. And speaking of your connections, the dongle includes a Dual-Band Wi-Fi module and Bluetooth 4.2.

The Mi TV Stick was announced in live broadcast and along with the presentation of several other products. Among them, Xiaomi introduced its Mi Band 5 smartband to Brazil, along with Redmi 9. The dongle of the Chinese is on sale on the company’s official website for R $ 499.



