Xiaomi highlights battery for more than 35 hours long

The Redmi K40 has not yet been made official, but rumors and official statements about the device continue to circulate over the internet. The last of the time is that Redmi’s General Manager, Lu Weibing, published an image on his profile on Weibo that shows some of the device’s performance after a few hours of use.

According to the publication on the Chinese social network, the Redmi K40 in question had been in use for about 10 and a half hours and still had 64% of battery remaining. In the printscreen, some more details about the autonomy are revealed and, according to the data, the remaining percentage was still enough for another 25 hours of use in the current settings.

With that, it is concluded that the device can reach more than 35 hours of use on a single charge, but, of course, it is not possible to know what were the parameters of use of Lu Weibing for this performance.

At the time of the printscreen, the smartphone had WiFi enabled and the photo also indicates that the screen resolution is 2400 x 1080 pixels. Even so, it is not possible to know if before the registration the same settings were activated or if the entrepreneur used energy saving modes or even if the device was in stand-by mode.

Still, depending on the settings, it is a good result for the cell phone, which will be equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery, according to information previously released by the executive. In addition, Weibing has already confirmed that the flagship phone in the series will be equipped with the Snapdragon 888, although some rumors indicate that some version should arrive with MediaTek Dimensity 1200.

Redmi’s General Manager has also said that the series will have a starting price of CN ¥ 2,999 (about R $ 2,429 in direct conversion). The smartphone can still arrive with a 120 Hz screen, according to information from the leaker Digital Chat Station.